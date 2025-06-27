Historic Congo-Rwanda Peace Deal Boosts Global Tech Resources
The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda have signed a US-facilitated peace agreement to end long-standing conflict in eastern Congo. This deal may also aid US access to critical minerals needed for technology, amid global competition with China for influence in Africa. Analysts remain cautious about its immediate impact on ending violence.
The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda have moved towards peace by signing a historic agreement on Friday. Facilitated by the US, this deal aims to resolve the decades-long deadly fighting in eastern Congo and has been welcomed by President Donald Trump as "a big day for the world."
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted the significance of the moment, noting it marks the end of 30 years of war. The foreign ministers from both nations signed the accord in the presence of Rubio. The deal is expected to open doors for American companies and the US government to access essential minerals critical for global technology, amid ongoing US-China competition for influence in African affairs.
Experts cautiously view the peace deal as a potential turning point but remain wary about its immediate effects on ending the violence responsible for millions of deaths since the 1990s.
