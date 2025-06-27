Left Menu

Supreme Court Boosts Trump's Executive Power with Nationwide Rulings Case

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of President Donald Trump's administration, limiting federal judges' powers to issue nationwide rulings against his policies while avoiding a decision on his attempt to restrict birthright citizenship. This ruling may allow some of Trump's directives to take effect regionally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 23:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court delivered a significant win for President Donald Trump on Friday by restraining the power of federal judges to issue nationwide rulings against his policies. However, the court left unaddressed whether Trump could limit birthright citizenship, allowing for regional implementation of some directives.

The 6-3 decision, penned by conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett, directs lower courts to revisit the scope of their nationwide injunctions against Trump's birthright citizenship order. This order, hinging on the President's authority, remains unenforced pending further lower court scrutiny.

The ruling fuels ongoing debates over executive authority and judicial limits. While applauded by Trump as a "monumental victory," dissenters like Justice Sonia Sotomayor argue it ignores constitutional questions, potentially affecting children born to non-citizen parents in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

