Trump's Presidency: A Perilous Path in Politics

President Donald Trump on Friday addressed personal threats during a press conference celebrating a Supreme Court ruling that expanded his administration's executive power.

Responding to inquiries about threats, Trump recounted being grazed by a bullet at a 2024 Pennsylvania rally, comparing the presidency's dangers to high-risk professions like race car driving.

The press conference highlighted past assassination attempts and Trump's expansive vision for presidential power amidst a period of increased political violence across the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)