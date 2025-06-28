Trump's Presidency: A Perilous Path in Politics
On Friday, President Donald Trump reflected on threats to his life and discussed a recent Supreme Court ruling that bolstered his administration's power. Despite surviving multiple assassination attempts, Trump compared the dangers of his presidency to high-risk professions, emphasizing the perilous nature of political office.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 01:37 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 01:37 IST
President Donald Trump on Friday addressed personal threats during a press conference celebrating a Supreme Court ruling that expanded his administration's executive power.
Responding to inquiries about threats, Trump recounted being grazed by a bullet at a 2024 Pennsylvania rally, comparing the presidency's dangers to high-risk professions like race car driving.
The press conference highlighted past assassination attempts and Trump's expansive vision for presidential power amidst a period of increased political violence across the United States.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Crackdown on Illegal Aravalli Constructions: Supreme Court Orders Demolition Blitz
Supreme Court Upholds Journalist's Rights in Defamation Arrest
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao
Supreme Court Steps In to Defend Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' Amid Karnataka Screening Ban
Supreme Court Intervenes as 'Thug Life' Faces Threats in Karnataka