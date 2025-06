Navigating the Trump Era: World Leaders Adapt to a New Diplomatic Playbook

World leaders are rewriting diplomacy to navigate U.S. President Donald Trump's unpredictable strategies. The emphasis now is on flattery and patience, allowing leaders to manage his frequent policy shifts and aggressive stances.

During recent summits, such as NATO, strategies like shortening meetings and removal of contentious topics were employed to cater to Trump's temperaments. His actions, such as the tariff threats and military maneuvers, leave allies in constant adaptation mode.

Despite criticism, some leaders employ conciliatory tactics, aiming to avoid conflict with Trump and foster beneficial outcomes, as seen in dealings with Ukraine and Iran. This evolving playbook is shaping international relations under Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)