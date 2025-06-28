Supreme Court Ruling Shifts Balance in Trump's Favor on Birthright Citizenship

In a pivotal decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has handed a favorable outcome to President Donald Trump concerning birthright citizenship. The 6-3 verdict, steered by conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett, shifts the power dynamics between the federal judiciary and the presidency.

The decision halts the immediate enforcement of Trump's policy on birthright citizenship, instructing lower courts to reconsider the breadth of their injunctions that have blocked the directive. However, the court refrained from addressing the policy's legality, which remains contested.

The ruling generated mixed reactions, with Trump calling it a 'monumental victory', while liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor criticized it as a 'travesty for the rule of law'. The Supreme Court thus emphasizes the ongoing tug-of-war between executive actions and judicial checks and balances.

