Left Menu

Supreme Court Ruling Shifts Balance in Trump's Favor on Birthright Citizenship

The U.S. Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision led by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, favored President Trump's stance on limiting birthright citizenship. The ruling did not immediately enact Trump's directive and mandated lower courts to reassess their blocks, leaving the policy's legality untouched.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 04:06 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 04:06 IST
Supreme Court Ruling Shifts Balance in Trump's Favor on Birthright Citizenship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has handed a favorable outcome to President Donald Trump concerning birthright citizenship. The 6-3 verdict, steered by conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett, shifts the power dynamics between the federal judiciary and the presidency.

The decision halts the immediate enforcement of Trump's policy on birthright citizenship, instructing lower courts to reconsider the breadth of their injunctions that have blocked the directive. However, the court refrained from addressing the policy's legality, which remains contested.

The ruling generated mixed reactions, with Trump calling it a 'monumental victory', while liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor criticized it as a 'travesty for the rule of law'. The Supreme Court thus emphasizes the ongoing tug-of-war between executive actions and judicial checks and balances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025