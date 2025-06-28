Senate Blocks Bid to Restrict Trump's Iran Military Actions
The U.S. Senate, controlled by Republican members, rejected a Democratic proposal aimed at preventing President Trump from escalating military actions against Iran without congressional consent. The resolution, which sought to require congressional approval for further hostilities, was turned down with a vote of 53 to 47.
In a significant decision, the Republican-led U.S. Senate voted down a Democratic effort to limit President Trump's military actions against Iran. The motion sought to mandate congressional approval for any further hostilities.
On Friday, the resolution was defeated in a 53-47 vote, marking a strong stance by Republican senators against curbing presidential military authority.
This vote comes just after President Trump indicated potential consideration of additional bombing in Iran, highlighting ongoing tensions.
