Senate Blocks Bid to Restrict Trump's Iran Military Actions

In a significant decision, the Republican-led U.S. Senate voted down a Democratic effort to limit President Trump's military actions against Iran. The motion sought to mandate congressional approval for any further hostilities.

On Friday, the resolution was defeated in a 53-47 vote, marking a strong stance by Republican senators against curbing presidential military authority.

This vote comes just after President Trump indicated potential consideration of additional bombing in Iran, highlighting ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)