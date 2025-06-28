Maharashtra's Language Standoff: Opposition Unites Against Hindi Imposition in Schools

In Maharashtra, a growing political storm is brewing as opposition parties, led by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SCP) and Shiv Sena (UBT), gear up for a joint protest on July 5 against the state government's plan to make Hindi compulsory as a third language in schools. Supriya Sule, a prominent NCP-SCP leader, has termed the imposition an 'important social issue,' accusing the government of risking children's futures.

The language policy, requiring Hindi to be taught up to Class 4, has drawn sharp criticism from various political fronts. Opposition stalwarts like Sharadchandra Pawar and Sanjay Raut have publicly condemned the move. Addressing reporters, Sule stressed the need for expert guidance on language education and questioned the government's insistence on such measures.

Echoing similar sentiments, UBT leader Sanjay Raut emphasized the party's respect for Hindi but criticized the policy for its academic and linguistic burden. Raut's discussions with Uddhav and Raj Thackeray have led to a unified protest approach. Allegations against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlight the political undercurrents in this educational debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)