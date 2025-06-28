Left Menu

Maharashtra's Language Standoff: Opposition Unites Against Hindi Imposition in Schools

In Maharashtra, Opposition parties fiercely oppose the government's decision to introduce Hindi as a compulsory third language in schools. Supriya Sule and other leaders criticize the move as detrimental to children's futures. Joint protests led by MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) are scheduled for July 5 against this imposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 10:02 IST
Maharashtra's Language Standoff: Opposition Unites Against Hindi Imposition in Schools
Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) leader Supriya Sule (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra, a growing political storm is brewing as opposition parties, led by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SCP) and Shiv Sena (UBT), gear up for a joint protest on July 5 against the state government's plan to make Hindi compulsory as a third language in schools. Supriya Sule, a prominent NCP-SCP leader, has termed the imposition an 'important social issue,' accusing the government of risking children's futures.

The language policy, requiring Hindi to be taught up to Class 4, has drawn sharp criticism from various political fronts. Opposition stalwarts like Sharadchandra Pawar and Sanjay Raut have publicly condemned the move. Addressing reporters, Sule stressed the need for expert guidance on language education and questioned the government's insistence on such measures.

Echoing similar sentiments, UBT leader Sanjay Raut emphasized the party's respect for Hindi but criticized the policy for its academic and linguistic burden. Raut's discussions with Uddhav and Raj Thackeray have led to a unified protest approach. Allegations against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlight the political undercurrents in this educational debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025