Kerala's Political Turmoil: Minister Slams Governor Over Religious Imagery

Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty has criticized Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for displaying a Bharat Mata portrait at official events. The minister sees this as a breach of India's constitutional norms and secular values, sparking a heated debate and protests in the state over the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 28-06-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 11:58 IST
Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty has launched a strong critique against Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for displaying a Bharat Mata portrait at official functions, labeling it a 'blatant violation' of constitutional norms. The minister argues that the image represents religious symbolism, inappropriate for government events.

Sivankutty stated that such actions compromise the secular foundation of the Indian Constitution, insisting that those in constitutional positions should remain neutral in religious matters. His remarks come amidst growing tensions and protests in Kerala over the Raj Bhavan's decision to display the contentious portrait.

Echoing the sentiments of a secular republic, Sivankutty justified boycotting a Raj Bhavan event, criticizing the Governor's tribute to Bharat Mata as contrary to democratic values. Kerala's political landscape remains charged, with the state government urging adherence to national symbols in protests to the Governor's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

