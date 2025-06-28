Controversies Encircle BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar
BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar, known for his controversial remarks, faces criticism and legal issues. His recent comment attributing benefits to his party sparked backlash. Previously, he insulted officials, threatened an engineer, and clashed with political figures, drawing attention to his fiery language and conduct.
- Country:
- India
BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar, a former Maharashtra minister, is under scrutiny following his 'we gave you everything' comment, which drew widespread backlash. Lonikar is no stranger to controversy, and his recent remarks have landed him and the BJP in hot water once again.
The latest incident unfolded at a farmers' gathering in his constituency in Jalna, where Lonikar stated that people critical of his party should acknowledge the benefits they receive originate from the BJP. After facing criticism, he expressed willingness to apologize repeatedly.
Lonikar's confrontational behavior is not isolated. In the past, he derogatorily referred to a local official as a 'heroine,' clashed with an engineer over power disruptions to his home, and verbally attacked various political figures, highlighting his penchant for inflammatory language.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SC says Karnataka HC should not have sought apology from Kamal Haasan over his remarks, transfers case related to 'Thug Life' to apex court.
Aryna Sabalenka's Apology: A Lesson in Sportsmanship
Sabalenka's Apology: Learning from Mistakes After French Open Finals
Nicolas Jackson's Apology: A Costly Red Card Moment for Chelsea
Air India Tragedy: Chairman's Apology and Assurance