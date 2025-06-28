Supreme Court's Birthright Citizenship Ruling Sparks Legal Showdown

The U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling has reshaped judicial practices by curbing federal judges' use of nationwide injunctions, posing implications for the Trump administration's ambitious policy shifts, notably, the controversial birthright citizenship executive order.

This decision marks a victory for President Trump, easing judicial barriers to his policies, albeit leaving room for legal challenges against the order's constitutionality. The court's ruling allows time for these challenges, delaying the order's implementation.

Despite legal uncertainty, plaintiff groups, including states and advocacy organizations, are pursuing class-action statuses to counter the order. The outcome could define the extent of federal executive power and the enduring interpretation of citizenship under the 14th Amendment.