Senate Republicans Push 'One Big Beautiful Bill' Amidst Party Divisions

Senate Republicans are making a concerted effort this weekend to push forward President Donald Trump's ambitious tax-cut and spending bill. The legislation, which proposes to extend Trump's 2017 tax cuts, could add approximately $3 trillion to the national debt, according to nonpartisan estimates.

Despite internal divisions, the GOP aims to bypass the Senate's standard 60-vote threshold through a procedural maneuver. However, the narrow margins in both chambers of Congress mean they cannot afford more than a few defections. Democrats argue that the bill disproportionately benefits the wealthy while burdening low- and middle-income Americans.

With the Senate poised for a weekend session, discussions will focus on key areas like Medicaid cuts and tax deductions, while amendments from Democrats aim to reverse budget cuts on crucial programs for vulnerable populations. Republican leaders underline that tax relief is central to restoring economic vitality, but challenges remain in achieving consensus.