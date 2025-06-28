Left Menu

U.S. Senate Republicans Aim to Advance Trump's Tax-Cut Megabill

Senate Republicans are pushing forward with a massive tax-cut and spending bill initiated by President Trump. The bill aims to extend tax breaks, increase military spending, and reduce deficits. However, it faces challenges due to party disagreements over deficit offsets and Democratic opposition focusing on healthcare and food aid cuts.

28-06-2025
The U.S. Senate Republicans are set to push President Donald Trump's ambitious tax-cut and spending bill through with a procedural vote this weekend, potentially leading to its full congressional approval next week. The bill, which spans 940 pages, aims to extend Trump's 2017 tax cuts, slash additional taxes, and boost funding for the military and border security.

According to nonpartisan analysts, a House-passed version could add approximately $3 trillion to the U.S.'s $36.2 trillion national debt. In a bid to meet the July 4 deadline, Republicans are determined to advance the bill, although some sections may still undergo revisions.

The proposed legislation has encountered internal party conflicts, especially concerning deficit reduction strategies such as Medicaid cuts. Democrats, meanwhile, are united in their opposition, arguing the bill favors the wealthy at the expense of lower-income Americans and seeks to overturn clean energy initiatives initiated by the Biden administration.

