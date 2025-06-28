Left Menu

Congress Slams BJP Over OBC Reservation Delay in Madhya Pradesh

The Congress has criticized the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh for delaying the implementation of a 27 per cent reservation for OBCs, despite legal clearance. Party leaders accused the BJP of an anti-reservation mindset and vowed to pressure the government to adopt the policy promptly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 20:06 IST
Congress Slams BJP Over OBC Reservation Delay in Madhya Pradesh
Senior Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Photo Credit: X/@INCIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong critique, the Congress party has accused the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh of intentionally delaying the implementation of a 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs). This comes despite the reservation having been cleared by the Supreme Court, as well as previous legislative measures being approved.

Senior Congress leaders, including former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Madhya Pradesh Congress in-charge Harish Chaudhary, argued that the BJP's delay reflects an anti-reservation mindset. They highlighted that the initial reservation of 14 per cent was introduced by Congress in 1994 and later increased to 27 per cent in 2003, only to stall under BJP governance.

Chaudhary emphasized that the High Court had dismissed challenges to the reservation policy and that the Supreme Court had upheld it, questioning the BJP's continued inertia. With the issue moving to the public sphere, Congress is escalating the pressure on the BJP government, stepping up their fight both legally and publicly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025