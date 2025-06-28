Left Menu

Mass Repatriation: Afghans Forced to Return Amidst Regional Turmoil

Over 1.2 million Afghans have been compelled to return from Iran and Pakistan this year. This large-scale repatriation could destabilize Afghanistan further, amid instability from Taliban rule and decreasing international aid. Both Iran and Pakistan have initiated campaigns against illegal foreigners, specifically impacting Afghans seeking asylum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 28-06-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 20:42 IST
Mass Repatriation: Afghans Forced to Return Amidst Regional Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The UN refugee agency reported that more than 1.2 million Afghans have been forced to return from Iran and Pakistan this year, a situation that risks destabilizing Afghanistan's already fragile state.

Both countries have launched initiatives expelling foreigners residing without legal status, generating significant concern among international observers about the consequences of such massive repatriations.

The challenges faced upon return are profound, as ongoing restrictions from Taliban governance, alongside curtailed international aid, place returning Afghans in a precarious humanitarian position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025