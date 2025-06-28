Mass Repatriation: Afghans Forced to Return Amidst Regional Turmoil
Over 1.2 million Afghans have been compelled to return from Iran and Pakistan this year. This large-scale repatriation could destabilize Afghanistan further, amid instability from Taliban rule and decreasing international aid. Both Iran and Pakistan have initiated campaigns against illegal foreigners, specifically impacting Afghans seeking asylum.
The UN refugee agency reported that more than 1.2 million Afghans have been forced to return from Iran and Pakistan this year, a situation that risks destabilizing Afghanistan's already fragile state.
Both countries have launched initiatives expelling foreigners residing without legal status, generating significant concern among international observers about the consequences of such massive repatriations.
The challenges faced upon return are profound, as ongoing restrictions from Taliban governance, alongside curtailed international aid, place returning Afghans in a precarious humanitarian position.
