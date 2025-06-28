Left Menu

Tension Rises as Serbian Students Rally Against Vucic's Firm Grip

Serbia's capital, Belgrade, braces for student-led protests demanding early elections against President Aleksandar Vucic. Protests ignited after a deadly infrastructure failure blamed on government corruption. Despite refusal for early elections, tension builds amidst accusations and strategic maneuvers by Vucic's party.

  • Serbia

Belgrade, Serbia's capital, is set for another wave of student-led protests demanding early parliamentary elections against President Aleksandar Vucic. The protests come after nearly eight months of demonstrations challenging Vucic's stronghold on power in the Balkan nation.

The tension further escalated as university students, instrumental in anti-corruption protests, organized the rally following a tragic infrastructure collapse that killed 16. Many attribute this disaster to unchecked government corruption.

Vucic, alongside his Serbian Progressive Party, dismisses these calls and accuses demonstrators of inciting violence, guided by unspecified foreign influences. Meanwhile, strategic political moves reveal underlying motives, with large groups of Vucic's loyalists flooding into Belgrade, aiming to counter the protest impact.

