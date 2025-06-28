Opposition Leader Accuses Himachal Pradesh Government of Negligence Amid Post-Flood Challenges

Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur, has accused the state government of lacking seriousness regarding cabinet meetings, particularly after severe rains and floods. Thakur noted the unusual absence of half the ministers during the meeting, raising questions about their reasons for not attending.

Thakur expressed concern over whether the absence was coincidental, due to preoccupations, or if it signaled a boycott, viewing it as a potential challenge to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's leadership. He highlighted the importance of such meetings in the wake of significant flood damage.

During a visit to Lahaul, Thakur joined Union Minister Kiran Rijiju in launching development projects totaling Rs 123 crore for Lahaul and Spiti, and Kinnaur. He acknowledged the central government's role and reminded that these initiatives were set forth by his previous BJP-led administration.

