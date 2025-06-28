Opposition Leader Accuses Himachal Pradesh Government of Negligence Amid Post-Flood Challenges
Jai Ram Thakur, Himachal Pradesh's Opposition Leader, criticized the absence of ministers at a crucial cabinet meeting following severe flood damages, questioning the reasons behind their absence. He praised developmental projects in Lahaul and Spiti, urging action on a High Altitude Sports Training Centre and other initiatives proposed by the previous government.
- Country:
- India
Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur, has accused the state government of lacking seriousness regarding cabinet meetings, particularly after severe rains and floods. Thakur noted the unusual absence of half the ministers during the meeting, raising questions about their reasons for not attending.
Thakur expressed concern over whether the absence was coincidental, due to preoccupations, or if it signaled a boycott, viewing it as a potential challenge to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's leadership. He highlighted the importance of such meetings in the wake of significant flood damage.
During a visit to Lahaul, Thakur joined Union Minister Kiran Rijiju in launching development projects totaling Rs 123 crore for Lahaul and Spiti, and Kinnaur. He acknowledged the central government's role and reminded that these initiatives were set forth by his previous BJP-led administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Om Birla Unveils Development Projects & Lauds Modi's Prestigious Cyprus Honour
Yogi Adityanath's Bold Steps: Transforming Ambedkar Nagar with Development Projects
Maharashtra Cabinet Doubling Honorarium and Advancing Development Projects
Assam CM Unveils Rs 110 Crore Development Projects in Lakhimpur
Debate Over Developer Selection in Mumbai's Redevelopment Projects