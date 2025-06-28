Row Over Land Reclamation and Job Creation Intensifies in Telangana
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy addresses land dispute issues, promising job creation through IT development on reclaimed land near the University of Hyderabad. Despite legal challenges and opposition, the state plans substantial job generation. Reddy criticized the NDA government for stalling infrastructure projects and contrasted Telangana's progress with other states.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced efforts to create jobs by establishing IT companies on a 400-acre tract near the University of Hyderabad, despite legal and political obstacles.
He emphasized the state's dedication to reclaim the land through legal channels, attributing past disruptions to opposition parties.
Reddy criticized the NDA government for not approving crucial infrastructure projects proposed by Telangana, contrasting it with permissions granted in other states.
