Left Menu

Row Over Land Reclamation and Job Creation Intensifies in Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy addresses land dispute issues, promising job creation through IT development on reclaimed land near the University of Hyderabad. Despite legal challenges and opposition, the state plans substantial job generation. Reddy criticized the NDA government for stalling infrastructure projects and contrasted Telangana's progress with other states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-06-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 23:07 IST
Row Over Land Reclamation and Job Creation Intensifies in Telangana
Revanth Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced efforts to create jobs by establishing IT companies on a 400-acre tract near the University of Hyderabad, despite legal and political obstacles.

He emphasized the state's dedication to reclaim the land through legal channels, attributing past disruptions to opposition parties.

Reddy criticized the NDA government for not approving crucial infrastructure projects proposed by Telangana, contrasting it with permissions granted in other states.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025