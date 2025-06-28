Row Over Land Reclamation and Job Creation Intensifies in Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced efforts to create jobs by establishing IT companies on a 400-acre tract near the University of Hyderabad, despite legal and political obstacles.

He emphasized the state's dedication to reclaim the land through legal channels, attributing past disruptions to opposition parties.

Reddy criticized the NDA government for not approving crucial infrastructure projects proposed by Telangana, contrasting it with permissions granted in other states.