Eknath Shinde: The Unseen Shadow of Maharashtra's Leadership

Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande praises Eknath Shinde as the true leader of Maharashtra, despite being the Deputy CM. Highlighting his national influence, she credits Shinde and the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana for the Mahayuti alliance's electoral success. Shinde's leadership, she argues, surpasses others in action and speech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 28-06-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 23:59 IST
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande has expressed that Eknath Shinde, though officially the Deputy Chief Minister, is perceived as the primary leader of Maharashtra. Kayande, addressing a party event, emphasized that when the state's leadership is discussed, Shinde's name is inevitably the first to come to mind.

The Mahayuti government's return last year, she argued, stemmed from both Shinde's leadership and the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. This scheme offers financial aid to eligible women, which alongside Shinde's influence, helped the alliance secure 230 assembly seats.

Kayande further elaborated on Shinde's growing national stature, supported by his recent visits to places like Varanasi and Leh Ladakh. She noted that an increasing number of people are joining the Shiv Sena, confident in Shinde's leadership, which she claims is grounded in action as well as rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

