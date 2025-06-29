Senate Republicans Push Forward with Controversial Tax-Cut and Spending Bill
Senate Republicans are advancing a major tax-cut and spending bill, addressing concerns related to rural hospitals and state taxes. Despite criticism from Democrats about its impact on the U.S. debt and the working class, Republicans aim to pass the bill, boosting military and border security spending.
In a bid to advance a significant legislative agenda, Senate Republicans plan to vote on President Donald Trump's comprehensive tax-cut and spending bill, addressing pivotal funding concerns for rural hospitals and state taxes. Republican senators, initially hesitant, now signal readiness to pass the bill's first procedural hurdle.
The 940-page legislation, identified as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, seeks to extend the 2017 tax cuts, reducing taxes further while increasing military and border security expenditures. Analysts predict it will significantly inflate the national debt, with the Senate's version potentially increasing it by $4 trillion over the next decade, despite White House claims of deficit reduction.
Democrats oppose the bill, arguing tax cuts favor the wealthy and detrimentally impact beneficial social programs for lower-income citizens. As debate ensues, Republicans aim to leverage their narrow majorities to secure passage, underscoring the bill as vital for national prosperity and security.
