British Minister Douglas Alexander's Controversial Taiwan Visit

British junior trade minister Douglas Alexander will visit Taiwan for talks, a move that may strain relations with China, according to the UK government. The visit aims to strengthen trade ties with Taipei, an effort that could agitate China, which claims Taiwan as its territory.

Despite having formal diplomatic relations only with Beijing, Britain maintains a de facto embassy in Taipei. While junior ministers like Alexander engage with Taiwanese counterparts, senior British officials typically refrain from formal meetings with them. This visit occurs as Britain seeks to repair relations with China, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer reportedly planning a visit to Beijing.

Tensions linger despite diplomatic efforts. China's military condemned a British warship's recent passage through the Taiwan Strait as provocative. Alexander's June 29-30 visit, focusing on UK-Taiwan trade discussions, includes meeting President Lai Ching-te as part of Britain's unofficial engagement with Taiwan.

