Mayawati Condemns BJP and Congress Over RSS Controversy

BSP leader Mayawati criticizes both BJP and Congress amid RSS general secretary's controversial comments on the Preamble. She accuses them of collusion and diverting attention from failed policies. Mayawati highlights their failure to uphold Dr. Ambedkar's Constitution. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi attacks RSS for threatening civil liberties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 08:21 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 08:21 IST
BSP chief Mayawati (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati launched a scathing attack on India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the main opposition party Congress, in light of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's recent controversial remarks. Hosabale suggested revisiting the inclusion of the words 'secular' and 'socialist' in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution.

Accusing both parties of frequently using political tricks to cover up flawed policies, Mayawati stated, "Congress and the BJP often play such tricks to hide their government's wrong policies and to divert people's attention." She criticized the BJP government at the center for not implementing the Constitution sincerely.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi intensified his criticism of the RSS, claiming that the organization seeks to replace the Constitution with Manusmriti, thereby violating the rights of marginalized groups. The controversy erupted after Hosabale questioned the legitimacy of introducing the terms 'secular' and 'socialist' during a speech commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Emergency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

