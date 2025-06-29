Left Menu

BJP Criticizes AAP's Governance in Punjab Amid Drug Menace Battle

BJP's Tarun Chugh criticizes AAP's governance in Punjab, alleging ineffective action against drug mafias. He accuses CM Bhagwant Mann of focusing on party leader Kejriwal's hospitality. Meanwhile, AAP and CM Mann claim significant efforts against drug issues, marking a state-wide movement to eradicate the problem.

29-06-2025
Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh launched a strong critique against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, accusing it of allowing drug mafias to operate unchecked in the state. Chugh alleged that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is more concerned with attending to party convenor Arvind Kejriwal than addressing pressing governance issues.

Highlighting what he termed as governance failure, Chugh pointed to the flourishing crime and drug-related activities during the past 8.5 years under AAP and Congress rule in Punjab. His comments coincided with the arrest of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in connection with a drug-related money laundering case.

In response, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Mann emphasized their ongoing efforts to combat drugs. Kejriwal, marking International Day Against Drug Abuse, reaffirmed his government's commitment to eradicating the menace, praising those involved in the cause. CM Mann described the campaign as a mass movement aimed at eradicating drug trafficking from its roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

