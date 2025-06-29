South Korea's Strategic Cabinet Shuffle
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung reshuffled his cabinet by nominating Koo Yoon-cheol as finance minister and appointing Kim Jung-kwan as industry minister. Lee aims to fortify his administration with experienced leaders from finance and energy sectors to tackle upcoming economic challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 29-06-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 11:48 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
In a strategic move to bolster his administration, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung announced significant cabinet nominations on Sunday. He selected Koo Yoon-cheol, a former vice finance minister, as the new finance minister.
Lee also appointed Kim Jung-kwan, the current CEO of Doosan Enerbility and an experienced bureaucrat in the energy sector, as the new industry minister. These appointments indicate a focused effort on enhancing the country's economic framework.
The president's choice reflects a targeted strategy to address pressing economic issues by leveraging leaders with substantial expertise in key sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Finance Minister Advocates for More Taxpayer-Centric Approach
Thailand's Cabinet Reshuffle Amidst Border Tensions with Cambodia
Thailand's Political Turmoil: Cabinet Reshuffle Amidst Border Dispute Tensions
UK Finance Minister Advocates for Structural Reset to Boost Economic Growth
Defamation Drama: Finance Minister Faces Legal Challenge