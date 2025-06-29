South Korea's Strategic Cabinet Shuffle

In a strategic move to bolster his administration, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung announced significant cabinet nominations on Sunday. He selected Koo Yoon-cheol, a former vice finance minister, as the new finance minister.

Lee also appointed Kim Jung-kwan, the current CEO of Doosan Enerbility and an experienced bureaucrat in the energy sector, as the new industry minister. These appointments indicate a focused effort on enhancing the country's economic framework.

The president's choice reflects a targeted strategy to address pressing economic issues by leveraging leaders with substantial expertise in key sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)