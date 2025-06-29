Trump Defends Netanyahu Amid Ongoing Corruption Trial

In a fiery response, former U.S. President Donald Trump lambasted the Israeli prosecution over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial. Trump suggested that the U.S., a major benefactor to Israel, should not tolerate the legal proceedings, which threaten to impede Netanyahu's diplomatic duties.

Netanyahu, indicted in 2019 on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, denied all accusations. With the trial underway, his defense's appeal for a two-week postponement of his testimony was denied, despite ongoing regional security concerns.

Trump's stance ties directly to Netanyahu's current negotiations with Hamas, amidst a tense ceasefire prospect with Iran. As diplomatic efforts deepen, the intersection of U.S. foreign policy and Israeli legal proceedings spotlights this intricate geopolitical saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)