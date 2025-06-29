Left Menu

Trump Defends Netanyahu Amid Ongoing Corruption Trial

Former U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Israeli prosecutors for the ongoing corruption trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, linking it to U.S. aid to Israel. Netanyahu, facing bribery and fraud charges, is expected to testify despite his defense team's request for a delay due to diplomatic issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 13:17 IST
In a fiery response, former U.S. President Donald Trump lambasted the Israeli prosecution over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial. Trump suggested that the U.S., a major benefactor to Israel, should not tolerate the legal proceedings, which threaten to impede Netanyahu's diplomatic duties.

Netanyahu, indicted in 2019 on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, denied all accusations. With the trial underway, his defense's appeal for a two-week postponement of his testimony was denied, despite ongoing regional security concerns.

Trump's stance ties directly to Netanyahu's current negotiations with Hamas, amidst a tense ceasefire prospect with Iran. As diplomatic efforts deepen, the intersection of U.S. foreign policy and Israeli legal proceedings spotlights this intricate geopolitical saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

