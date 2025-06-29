Left Menu

Uganda's Museveni Eyes Another Term: A Grip on Power

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni announces his candidacy for next year's election, aiming to extend his rule to nearly 50 years. Museveni, in power since 1986, seeks to expand the economy significantly. His main rival, Bobi Wine, challenges his long tenure, alleging voting irregularities in past elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 29-06-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 13:22 IST
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has officially announced his plan to run in the upcoming presidential election next year, a move that could extend his leadership to nearly half a century.

At 80, Museveni has been steering Uganda since 1986, following a successful guerrilla war. Despite facing accusations of using security forces and political favors to maintain control, which he denies, Museveni is aiming for an expanded economic vision worth $500 billion.

Meanwhile, Bobi Wine, a pop star turned politician, remains a significant contender, having contested the results of the previous 2021 election, citing electoral malpractices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

