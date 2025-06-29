Uganda's Museveni Eyes Another Term: A Grip on Power

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has officially announced his plan to run in the upcoming presidential election next year, a move that could extend his leadership to nearly half a century.

At 80, Museveni has been steering Uganda since 1986, following a successful guerrilla war. Despite facing accusations of using security forces and political favors to maintain control, which he denies, Museveni is aiming for an expanded economic vision worth $500 billion.

Meanwhile, Bobi Wine, a pop star turned politician, remains a significant contender, having contested the results of the previous 2021 election, citing electoral malpractices.

