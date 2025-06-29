Left Menu

Fallout in Amritsar: The Suspension of Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

Amritsar North MLA and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh was suspended by the Aam Aadmi Party for five years over alleged anti-party activities following his criticism of a raid on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia. Singh has been a vocal critic of the AAP government on various issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-06-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 14:32 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has suspended Amritsar North MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh for a five-year period, citing alleged anti-party activities. This follows his vocal criticism of a raid conducted by the Vigilance Bureau on the residence of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

Singh's questioning of the government's actions, specifically a raid related to a disproportionate assets case, has drawn significant attention. The AAP's political affairs committee has stated that there is no place in the party for those who attempt to interfere in the anti-drugs campaign. Singh responded to his suspension on social media, quoting Kabir and expressing contentment.

Having been a consistent critic of the current AAP government, Singh has previously raised concerns about past handling of sacrilege and police firing cases, among other issues. His opposition intensified after the death of over 20 people due to spurious liquor in Amritsar. Following retirement from police service, Singh joined the AAP, winning the Amritsar North seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

