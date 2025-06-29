Left Menu

Political Turbulence in Karnataka: Congress Strategizes to Address Unrest

Amid signs of unrest in Karnataka, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala will meet party legislators. The meetings follow MLAs expressing dissatisfaction over governance and rumors of a leadership change. Allegations of corruption and a possible cabinet reshuffle are adding to the political instability.

Amidst rising tensions within the Karnataka Congress, General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala is set to hold pivotal meetings with party legislators. This move comes amid growing dissatisfaction among MLAs regarding the state government's functionality, as well as speculation about a change in leadership.

Recent comments by Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna suggesting potential "revolutionary" changes have fueled these discussions. Additionally, internal chatter hints at a possible cabinet reshuffle and a change of state Congress president. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar confirmed Surjewala's planned visit and his intentions to engage with legislators one-on-one.

Allegations of corruption, especially from MLA B R Patil, and resignations threats from MLA Raju Kage have further complicated the political landscape. The opposition has seized on these issues, accusing the government of widespread corruption. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been tasked with resolving these challenges and restoring intra-party confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

