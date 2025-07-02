Left Menu

Special Intensive Revision: Leaders from RJD, CPI(M), CPI(ML) Liberation tomeet CEC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 15:22 IST
Special Intensive Revision: Leaders from RJD, CPI(M), CPI(ML) Liberation tomeet CEC
  • Country:
  • India

Leaders of the RJD, CPI(M) and the CPI(ML) Liberation will meet the Chief Election Commissioner on Wednesday to take up the issue of Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, sources said.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary MA Baby, Communist Party of India (Marxist Leninist) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MPs Manoj Jha and Abhay Kumar Sinha will be part of the delegation, they said.

The INDIA bloc parties have been vocal in their opposition to the exercise of Special Intensive Revision, which has already started in Bihar, and is to be carried out in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal which will be going to the polls next year.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Bhattacharya had said that never before in India had electors been asked to prove their citizenship. He also said the onus was on the state to prove otherwise.

He demanded that the EC must withdraw the ''arbitrary and utterly ill-planned and non-transparent fiat and conduct the elections on the basis of normal updating of the electoral roll as has been done in every election over the last two decades''.

CPI(M) Politburo member Nilotpal Basu, in a letter to Chief Election Commission Gyanesh Kumar last week, urged the Election Commission to abandon the exercise.

He said that while review of electoral rolls is a normal and routine process, the proposals appear to be putting a major part of the responsibility for inclusion or deletion from the electoral rolls on the voters themselves.

The Election Commission of India has issued instructions to carry out a Special Intensive Revision in Bihar to weed out ineligible names and ensure all eligible citizens are included in the electoral roll, allowing them to exercise their franchise in the polls slated later this year.

The poll panel has said it has taken additional steps in the intensive revision to ensure illegal migrants do not get enrolled in the voters' list.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

 United States
2
Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

 Global
3
G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

 Global
4
Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Next-gen AI agents mimic real people using dynamic memory and human-like conversation

The autonomy illusion: Why today’s AI cybersecurity tools are far from self-sufficient

Digitalization in mining surges globally but adoption remains uneven

How AI is reshaping smart cities across governance, mobility, and more pillars

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025