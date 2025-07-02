Left Menu

EC won't accept meeting requests from unauthorised people: Officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 15:26 IST
EC won't accept meeting requests from unauthorised people: Officials
  • Country:
  • India

Amid ''repeated and conflicting'' meeting requests by ''unauthorised'' individuals on behalf of various parties, the Election Commission on Wednesday decided that it will take cognisance of such communication only from heads of political parties, officials said.

Several individuals, claiming to represent political parties, have been seeking appointments with the commission to discuss the ongoing special intensive revision of Bihar's electoral rolls.

The EC said henceforth, the poll authority will junk such requests by ''unauthorised persons''.

Opposition parties have alleged that the revision exercise may lead to a situation where eligible citizens could be deprived of their right to vote, with the BJP government using state machinery to their benefit.

According to officials, a legal counsel of the Congress sought an urgent meeting with the EC on July 2 regarding the revision exercise on behalf of several political parties.

He claimed to be representing a multi-party delegation and named almost all the INDIA bloc parties in the e-mail received on June 30.

However, sources said only two parties -- CPI(ML) Liberation and CPI(M) -- have so far confirmed their participation in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

 United States
2
Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

 Global
3
G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

 Global
4
Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Next-gen AI agents mimic real people using dynamic memory and human-like conversation

The autonomy illusion: Why today’s AI cybersecurity tools are far from self-sufficient

Digitalization in mining surges globally but adoption remains uneven

How AI is reshaping smart cities across governance, mobility, and more pillars

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025