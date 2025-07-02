EC won't accept meeting requests from unauthorised people: Officials

Amid ''repeated and conflicting'' meeting requests by ''unauthorised'' individuals on behalf of various parties, the Election Commission on Wednesday decided that it will take cognisance of such communication only from heads of political parties, officials said.

Several individuals, claiming to represent political parties, have been seeking appointments with the commission to discuss the ongoing special intensive revision of Bihar's electoral rolls.

The EC said henceforth, the poll authority will junk such requests by ''unauthorised persons''.

Opposition parties have alleged that the revision exercise may lead to a situation where eligible citizens could be deprived of their right to vote, with the BJP government using state machinery to their benefit.

According to officials, a legal counsel of the Congress sought an urgent meeting with the EC on July 2 regarding the revision exercise on behalf of several political parties.

He claimed to be representing a multi-party delegation and named almost all the INDIA bloc parties in the e-mail received on June 30.

However, sources said only two parties -- CPI(ML) Liberation and CPI(M) -- have so far confirmed their participation in the meeting.

