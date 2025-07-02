Germany's Merz not planning call with Russia's Putin after Macron call
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is currently not planning to hold a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin after the latter spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this week, a German government spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Germany had been informed about the phone call in advance by France, added the spokesperson.
