Farewell to a French Icon: Brigitte Bardot's Journey

French film legend Brigitte Bardot, who passed away at 91, is set to be laid to rest in Saint-Tropez. Known for her impact on 1950s and 60s France, Bardot was committed to animal welfare. President Emmanuel Macron hailed her as a symbol of freedom and universal influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 22:14 IST
French cinema legend Brigitte Bardot, who passed away at the age of 91, will be laid to rest in the picturesque Saint-Tropez, known for its beautiful sea views. The announcement was made by a spokesperson for the local authorities on Monday.

Bardot's funeral will be held on January 7 at 1000 GMT at the Notre-Dame-de-l'Assomption church, as confirmed by BFM TV. A symbol of the 1950s and 60s French film industry, Bardot spent her later years in Saint-Tropez, living in peace surrounded by animals to whom she dedicated much of her life.

Saint-Tropez resident Philippe Volmier, who knew Bardot for 30 years, reminisced about her kindness and how she became a beloved figure in the community. French President Emmanuel Macron praised Bardot as a beacon of freedom and a global icon, as the nation mourns the loss of a century-defining legend.

