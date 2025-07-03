Left Menu

Indonesia's $34 Billion Pact to Boost US Trade Ties

Indonesia plans to sign a $34 billion trade pact with the U.S. to enhance trade relations and address a 32% tariff barrier. This agreement, which will be finalized by July 7, aims to resolve trade imbalances and facilitate better negotiations, following Vietnam's recent tariff reduction deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 13:38 IST
Indonesia's $34 Billion Pact to Boost US Trade Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indonesia will sign a landmark $34 billion trade pact with U.S. business partners next week as part of efforts to strike a favorable trade deal with Washington. The signing, due by July 7, is aimed at increasing Indonesian purchases from the United States to facilitate healthier trade relations.

Currently, Jakarta is grappling with a steep 32% tariff on its goods in U.S. markets. In response, Indonesia has proposed boosting imports from the U.S. to negotiate better trade terms. Data from the U.S. Trade Representative indicate that in 2024, Indonesia experienced a goods trade surplus of $17.9 billion with the United States.

According to Indonesia's chief economic minister, Airlangga Hartarto, this new memorandum of understanding will direct substantial investments into the U.S., while also addressing the trade balance. Indonesia is hoping to secure a deal more favorable than Vietnam's recent agreement, where the U.S. lowered tariffs on Vietnamese exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025