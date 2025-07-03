Samik Bhattacharya: Leading West Bengal BJP into 2026 Elections
Samik Bhattacharya, a prominent BJP leader, has been appointed as the new president of the West Bengal unit. Unopposed in the election, Bhattacharya received the election certificate from Ravi Shankar Prasad. His leadership comes at a pivotal time with the 2026 assembly elections approaching.
Samik Bhattacharya has been officially appointed as the president of the BJP's West Bengal unit, set to navigate the party into the critical 2026 assembly elections. The announcement took place in a ceremony at Science City.
The 61-year-old Bhattacharya was elected without contest, with nominations closing on Wednesday. The formalities were completed when former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad handed over his certificate of election.
Bhattacharya's ascent to leadership comes at a significant time, as he prepares to guide the party through the assembly elections imminent in less than a year, succeeding the outgoing president, Sukanta Majumdar.
