Left Menu

Samik Bhattacharya: Leading West Bengal BJP into 2026 Elections

Samik Bhattacharya, a prominent BJP leader, has been appointed as the new president of the West Bengal unit. Unopposed in the election, Bhattacharya received the election certificate from Ravi Shankar Prasad. His leadership comes at a pivotal time with the 2026 assembly elections approaching.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-07-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 14:18 IST
Samik Bhattacharya: Leading West Bengal BJP into 2026 Elections
Samik Bhattacharya
  • Country:
  • India

Samik Bhattacharya has been officially appointed as the president of the BJP's West Bengal unit, set to navigate the party into the critical 2026 assembly elections. The announcement took place in a ceremony at Science City.

The 61-year-old Bhattacharya was elected without contest, with nominations closing on Wednesday. The formalities were completed when former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad handed over his certificate of election.

Bhattacharya's ascent to leadership comes at a significant time, as he prepares to guide the party through the assembly elections imminent in less than a year, succeeding the outgoing president, Sukanta Majumdar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025