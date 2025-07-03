Left Menu

Singapore's Opposition Leader Questioned Over Malaysian Podcast Appearance

Pritam Singh, Leader of Opposition in Singapore, faces scrutiny from the ruling PAP for discussing local politics on a Malaysian podcast. The PAP questions the appropriateness of airing domestic issues on foreign platforms, emphasizing the importance of keeping such debates within Singapore.

Singapore's Leader of Opposition, Pritam Singh, is under scrutiny by the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) for his participation in a Malaysian podcast, where he discussed domestic politics. The PAP is questioning his decision to speak on a foreign platform, raising concerns about airing local issues outside Singapore.

Singh, who leads the Workers' Party, shared his perspectives on the political climate in Singapore on the 'Keluar Sekejap' podcast, hosted by Khairy Jamaluddin and Shahril Hamdan. The PAP criticized this choice, emphasizing that such discussions should remain within Singaporean media outlets.

The podcast covered various topics, including Singh's views on electoral strategies and multicultural dynamics. During the interview, Singh stated he does not aspire to be prime minister, a position questioned by the PAP as lacking ambition. The interview has spurred further debate about the role and aspirations of the opposition in Singaporean politics.

