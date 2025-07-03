Diplomatic Dialogue: Putin and Trump Set for Talks
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump, according to Interfax news agency. The conversation is set for later on Thursday. Such discussions underscore the ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two leaders amid current global challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 03-07-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 18:53 IST
Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he will engage in discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump. Interfax news agency reported this development as the conversation is scheduled for later on Thursday.
The dialogue signifies an ongoing diplomatic engagement between the leaders of Russia and the United States. Such interactions are pivotal as both countries navigate complex global issues.
This anticipated conversation underscores the importance of diplomatic communication in addressing international challenges and sustaining bilateral relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
