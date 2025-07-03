Diplomatic Dialogue: Putin and Trump Set for Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he will engage in discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump. Interfax news agency reported this development as the conversation is scheduled for later on Thursday.

The dialogue signifies an ongoing diplomatic engagement between the leaders of Russia and the United States. Such interactions are pivotal as both countries navigate complex global issues.

This anticipated conversation underscores the importance of diplomatic communication in addressing international challenges and sustaining bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)