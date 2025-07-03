Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: Putin and Trump Set for Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump, according to Interfax news agency. The conversation is set for later on Thursday. Such discussions underscore the ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two leaders amid current global challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 03-07-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 18:53 IST
Diplomatic Dialogue: Putin and Trump Set for Talks
President
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he will engage in discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump. Interfax news agency reported this development as the conversation is scheduled for later on Thursday.

The dialogue signifies an ongoing diplomatic engagement between the leaders of Russia and the United States. Such interactions are pivotal as both countries navigate complex global issues.

This anticipated conversation underscores the importance of diplomatic communication in addressing international challenges and sustaining bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025