Supreme Court clears way for deportation to South Sudan of several immigrants with no ties there

The Supreme Court on Thursday cleared the way for the deportation of several immigrants who were put on a flight in May bound for South Sudan, a war-ravaged country where they have no ties.

The decision comes after the justices found that immigration officials can quickly deport people to third countries. The majority halted an order that had allowed immigrants to challenge any removals to countries outside their homeland where they could be in danger.

The court's latest order makes clear that the South Sudan flight detoured weeks ago can now complete the trip.

It reverses findings from federal Judge Brian Murphy in Massachusetts, who said his order on those migrants still stands even after the court lifted his broader decision.

The Trump administration has called the judge's finding "a lawless act of defiance." Attorneys for the eight migrants have said they could face "imprisonment, torture and even death" if sent to South Sudan, where escalating political tensions have threatened to devolve into another civil war.

The push comes amid a sweeping immigration crackdown by Trump's Republican administration, which has pledged to deport millions of people who are living in the United States illegally.

Authorities have reached agreements with other countries to house immigrants if authorities can't quickly send them back to their homelands. The eight men sent to South Sudan in May had been convicted of serious crimes in the US.

Murphy, who was nominated by Democratic President Joe Biden, didn't prohibit deportations to third countries. But he found migrants must have a real chance to argue they could be in danger of torture if sent to another country.

