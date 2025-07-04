Left Menu

ED raids in money laundering case against ex-Jharkhand minister Yogendra Sao

The action is being undertaken as per the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA, the sources said.The raids pertains to an ongoing probe into allegations that substantial proceeds of crime were generated through activities such as extortion, illegal sand mining, and land grabbing, the sources said.Sao is a Congress leader and a former agriculture minister of the state.

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday raided multiple locations in Jharkhand as part of an ongoing alleged illegal sand mining and extortion linked money laundering investigation against former minister Yogendra Sao and his family members, official sources said.

At least eight premises in Hazaribag and Ranchi were raided since early morning. The action is being undertaken as per the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

The raids pertains to an ongoing probe into allegations that substantial proceeds of crime were generated through activities such as extortion, illegal sand mining, and land grabbing, the sources said.

Sao is a Congress leader and a former agriculture minister of the state. He was raised and questioned by the ED last year in a money laundering case that was being probed against his MLA daughter Amba Prasad.

