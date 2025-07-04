Congress demands action against BJP MLC Ravikumar for remarks against Chief Secy

BJP MLC and Opposition Whip in Legislative Council N Ravikumar's alleged derogatory remarks over Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh has drawn sharp criticism from the ruling Congress, with several Ministers demanding stern action against him, while also targeting the saffron party.

Pointing to the MLC's clarification, the BJP leaders have sought a fair investigation and questioned the ruling Congress and IAS Officers Association's silence over Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's alleged insult to officials, citing a couple of instances.

Ravikumar landed in controversy after making certain remarks against the Chief Secretary during a protest near the Vidhana Soudha recently.

The police have registered an FIR against him under Sections 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 75(3) (sexual harassment) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) of the BNS based on a complaint by a social worker named Nagarathna.

The statement was widely condemned, including by the Karnataka IAS Officers' Association, which petitioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, calling the MLC's statement vulgar, defamatory and a direct affront to the dignity of her (CS) office and the larger civil service.

The BJP leader on Thursday had issued a statement asserting that he has not made any derogatory remarks against the Chief Secretary.

Meanwhile, in an interim relief to Ravikumar, the High Court issued an order restraining the police from initiating any coercive steps against him, until his petition seeking to quash the FIR is heard on July 8.

Earlier, reacting to the MLC's comments, CM Siddaramaiah told reporters that the police will look into the matter legally.

State Home Minister G Parameshwara said the FIR was registered against Ravikumar for making derogatory comments and the police will investigate and take necessary action.

''Earlier in Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner's case, the court directed him to apologise. I have known him since the time he was in ABVP, I'm surprised at the way he is speaking... no one should make such comments against a good and senior woman officer or anyone,'' he added.

In May, Ravikumar had to express 'regret' after he said Kalaburagi DC Fouzia Taranum "must have come from Pakistan". The High Court had asked him to apologise to the officer. Woman and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar hit out at Ravikumar and said the comments reflect on his mindset.

''His comments have brought blemish to the entire BJP and seems to reflect BJP's mindset about women, as such comments have been made repeatedly by its leaders. He has made comments against the Chief Secretary, who heads the administration for the entire state, who is a role model to women folk. No one should make such comments against any woman,'' she said.

State Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre said Ravikumar seems to have developed a ''bad addiction'' to making such comments.

''BJP harps about being strongly rooted in Indian cultural values, but its leaders are making derogatory and humiliating statements against women officers...... He has no morality, action should be taken against him legally, he should not continue as MLC,'' he said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters that Ravikumar has issued a clarification, an FIR has been registered, and let there be a fair inquiry.

But, Congress party leaders are giving statements demanding his immediate arrest, and some are even making statements against BJP and RSS, he said, ''The CM had raised his hand against an Additional SP, what had happened then? He had publicly reprimanded and insulted a DC for sitting on the stage. He has insulted several officials, what happened?'' he asked. He accused Congress of ''acting out of malice'' to divert the attention of the people from its failures and internal issues.

He was referring to CM reportedly losing his temper and raising his hand at a police officer on stage when a group of women, alleged to be BJP workers, attempted to disrupt his speech during a rally in Belagavi in April.

Also, the Chief Minister publicly reprimanded the Vijayanagara Deputy Commissioner for sitting next to a seer on stage at an event in Hosapete.

BJP State President B Y Vijayendra has sought to know why the IAS Officers' Association remained silent when the Chief Minister insulted IAS officers. "Where was the IAS Officers' Association when the Chief Minister behaved in a manner that insulted IAS officers? Why didn't they lodge a complaint against the CM at that time?" he asked.

Ravikumar has already issued a clarification on that matter, he said, ''Let's keep Ravi Kumar's issue aside for now. Wasn't it the same Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who, during a public meeting in Belagavi, attempted to hit a senior police officer? Where was the IAS Association then? In another instance, during an official function, the same CM insulted a Deputy Commissioner by saying 'Hey, get up!' Where was the Association then? This also needs to be debated. The public is watching everything." BJP leader D V Sadananda Gowda, however, said, those holding responsible positions should speak with ''weightage'' and ''responsibility.''

