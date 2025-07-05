Political Drama Unfolds: Thackerays' Mumbai Rally Sparks Controversy

Maharashtra's political landscape witnessed a dramatic showdown as BJP leaders lashed out at Uddhav and Raj Thackeray following their joint rally in Mumbai. The event, seen as a strategic move to bolster their political fortunes before upcoming civic polls, was dismissed by critics as more of a 'family reunion' than a political action.

In a gathering titled 'Awaj Marathicha' in Mumbai's Worli, Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) shared the stage with his cousin, Raj of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Their unity, however, faced skepticism from state minister Ashish Shelar and BJP MLC Pravin Darekar, who alleged that the rally was fueled by fears of BJP's strength in the civic polls.

Accusations flew thick and fast, with Raj Thackeray aiming at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and defending the Marathi language. The BJP's defense highlighted its own efforts to promote Marathi culture while questioning the Thackerays' motives and past governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)