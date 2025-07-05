Turkiye's Opposition Mayors Arrested Amid Political Tensions

The political landscape in Turkiye saw heightened tensions with the arrest of three mayors from southern cities, Abdurrahman Tutdere of Adiyaman, Zeydan Karalar of Adana, and Muhittin Bocek of Antalya. These detentions, as reported by state media, reflect ongoing efforts targeting the main opposition, the Republican People's Party (CHP).

Such actions follow a series of similar arrests, including the prominent figure Ekrem Imamoglu, Istanbul's mayor. He was jailed amid significant public unrest, sparking the largest protests in a decade. These developments contribute to growing concerns about the politicization of the judiciary under President Erdogan's administration.

Denouncing the arrests, CHP leadership has called into question the impartiality of justice, pointing to discriminatory judicial practices. With the next election potentially around the corner, the latest crackdown is significant, occurring just after recent electoral gains by the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)