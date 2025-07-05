Left Menu

Turkiye's Opposition Mayors Arrested Amid Political Tensions

In a significant development, three opposition mayors in southern Turkiye were arrested, joining a list of detained figures opposing the current government. The arrests are seen as attempts to neutralize the main opposition party, CHP, amid political allegations and amidst controversies surrounding judicial independence.

The political landscape in Turkiye saw heightened tensions with the arrest of three mayors from southern cities, Abdurrahman Tutdere of Adiyaman, Zeydan Karalar of Adana, and Muhittin Bocek of Antalya. These detentions, as reported by state media, reflect ongoing efforts targeting the main opposition, the Republican People's Party (CHP).

Such actions follow a series of similar arrests, including the prominent figure Ekrem Imamoglu, Istanbul's mayor. He was jailed amid significant public unrest, sparking the largest protests in a decade. These developments contribute to growing concerns about the politicization of the judiciary under President Erdogan's administration.

Denouncing the arrests, CHP leadership has called into question the impartiality of justice, pointing to discriminatory judicial practices. With the next election potentially around the corner, the latest crackdown is significant, occurring just after recent electoral gains by the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

