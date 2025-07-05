Election Commission's Efforts to Address Poll Concerns Amidst Criticism

The Election Commission is under fire from opposition parties accusing it of ignoring concerns, particularly regarding the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. However, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar assured that the poll panel has maintained active communication.

Addressing reporters in Firozabad, Kumar emphasized the inclusion of political parties as key stakeholders after voters, citing 5,000 meetings held in four months, involving 28,000 individuals from political circles.

The EC aims to streamline Bihar's electoral rolls by ensuring eligible voters are accurately listed, simplifying the process for those on the 2003 voter list, and meeting national and state party representatives to address any issues.

