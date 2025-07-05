Election Commission's Efforts to Address Poll Concerns Amidst Criticism
The Election Commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, defends its dedication to engaging political parties amidst criticism from opposition parties. Kumar highlighted that 5,000 meetings were held to ensure stakeholders' concerns are addressed, with special focus on Bihar's upcoming assembly elections and voters' roll revisions.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission is under fire from opposition parties accusing it of ignoring concerns, particularly regarding the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. However, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar assured that the poll panel has maintained active communication.
Addressing reporters in Firozabad, Kumar emphasized the inclusion of political parties as key stakeholders after voters, citing 5,000 meetings held in four months, involving 28,000 individuals from political circles.
The EC aims to streamline Bihar's electoral rolls by ensuring eligible voters are accurately listed, simplifying the process for those on the 2003 voter list, and meeting national and state party representatives to address any issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ECI Initiates Special Revision to Ensure Inclusive and Accurate Bihar Electoral Rolls
ECI Stands Firm: Congress' Demand for Digital Electoral Rolls Not Legally Warranted
Election Commission's Crusade: Cleaning Up Electoral Rolls
BJP secular, Cong communal: Rijiju slams Oppn for attacking EC's electoral rolls revision in Bihar
INDIA bloc leaders meet EC, oppose Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar