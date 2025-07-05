Left Menu

Election Commission's Efforts to Address Poll Concerns Amidst Criticism

The Election Commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, defends its dedication to engaging political parties amidst criticism from opposition parties. Kumar highlighted that 5,000 meetings were held to ensure stakeholders' concerns are addressed, with special focus on Bihar's upcoming assembly elections and voters' roll revisions.

The Election Commission is under fire from opposition parties accusing it of ignoring concerns, particularly regarding the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. However, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar assured that the poll panel has maintained active communication.

Addressing reporters in Firozabad, Kumar emphasized the inclusion of political parties as key stakeholders after voters, citing 5,000 meetings held in four months, involving 28,000 individuals from political circles.

The EC aims to streamline Bihar's electoral rolls by ensuring eligible voters are accurately listed, simplifying the process for those on the 2003 voter list, and meeting national and state party representatives to address any issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

