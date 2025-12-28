Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Defends Voter Roll Revision Amidst Opposition Criticism
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak emphasized that no valid voters were removed during the electoral roll revision, countering opposition's claims. At a Budaun event, he accused rivals of fostering controversies and urged youth to combat anti-national forces. Pathak believes the Election Commission will maintain integrity by removing ineligible entries.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday reassured that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls did not lead to the deletion of any valid voters, countering opposition allegations of misleading the public.
Speaking to reporters in Budaun, Pathak underlined the exercise's aim for transparency in voter lists, justifying the removal of deceased or untraceable entries. He mentioned such revisions have a precedence.
Addressing the 66th Braj Pradesh convention, Pathak condemned the Samajwadi Party for anti-national rhetoric and emphasized youth duty to fight such forces. He urged cooperation with the Election Commission to uphold voter list integrity.
