Lalu Prasad Yadav Backs Son Tejashwi for RJD Leadership Ahead of Elections

In a show of support, RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav praised his son, Tejashwi Yadav, for his relentless work ethic, suggesting he should assume greater responsibilities within the party. This statement was made during the RJD Foundation Day where Lalu reiterated the party's commitment to fortifying its structure ahead of the upcoming elections.

Lalu thanked party members and emphasized the importance of maintaining the party's strength. He highlighted Tejashwi's dedication, saying, "Tejashwi Yadav works tirelessly, day and night, uniting people and traveling extensively. With the elections approaching, we must empower Tejashwi with full responsibility." Lalu also recognized the significant role of his wife, Rabri Devi, in balancing familial and party duties.

Addressing candidate selection for the elections, Lalu announced a survey to finalize MLA candidates, pledging, "We will not let the flag of your trust fall." He expressed gratitude to nationwide supporters, concluding with a rallying cry, "RJD Zindabad!" as the party prepares for a pivotal electoral fight focused on unity and organizational strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)