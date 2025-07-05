Left Menu

Britain Restores Diplomatic Ties with Syria

The United Kingdom has reestablished diplomatic relations with Syria, as UK Foreign Minister David Lammy visited Damascus. This move signals support for Syria's new government, aiming for stability, security, and prosperity for its citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-07-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 20:01 IST
Britain Restores Diplomatic Ties with Syria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant diplomatic development, Britain announced the restoration of relations with Syria on Saturday. International reporters were informed during a visit by UK Foreign Minister David Lammy to Damascus.

Lammy highlighted the UK's strategic interests in assisting Syria's newly formed government. He emphasized the potential for a more stable and prosperous future for the Syrian population.

The decision to revive diplomatic ties underscores Britain's commitment to international collaboration and support for global stability. The foreign minister's visit marks a pivotal step in strengthening bilateral relations and fostering peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025