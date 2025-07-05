In a significant diplomatic development, Britain announced the restoration of relations with Syria on Saturday. International reporters were informed during a visit by UK Foreign Minister David Lammy to Damascus.

Lammy highlighted the UK's strategic interests in assisting Syria's newly formed government. He emphasized the potential for a more stable and prosperous future for the Syrian population.

The decision to revive diplomatic ties underscores Britain's commitment to international collaboration and support for global stability. The foreign minister's visit marks a pivotal step in strengthening bilateral relations and fostering peace in the region.

