BJP Leader Criticizes Kerala Health System Amid CM's US Trip

Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticizes Kerala's healthcare system as CM Pinarayi Vijayan heads to the US for medical treatment. He alleges the state's health model is flawed, citing medicine shortages, negligence, and funding issues. The Kerala government has not yet responded to these allegations.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has launched a scathing critique of Kerala's healthcare system, prompted by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's recent trip to the United States for medical treatment.

On Saturday, Vijayan departed for the US for routine follow-up medical check-ups, a continuation of treatment he began in 2022. He is expected to be overseas for approximately ten days, according to official sources.

Chandrasekhar, expressing his critique on Facebook, highlighted what he perceives as significant shortcomings in Kerala's healthcare system, accusing Vijayan of not trusting state hospitals while alleging the Left government's acclaimed healthcare model is merely a facade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

