N Ramchander Rao Assumes Leadership as Telangana BJP President

In a significant political development, N Ramchander Rao has been appointed as the new president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana. Succeeding G Kishan Reddy, Rao aims to strengthen the party's foothold in the state, addressing the members and critics alike on various pressing issues.

Rao commenced his tenure with rituals at the Bhagyalakshmi temple near Charminar and paid homage at the Telangana Amaraveerula Stupam, honoring those who fought for Telangana's statehood. His commitment was evident as he pledged to work for BJP's growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance.

Addressing comments on caste representation, Rao highlighted the backward class representation within BJP, countering opposition claims and urging Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to initiate the promised welfare schemes immediately. His leadership marks a new chapter for BJP's efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)