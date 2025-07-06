South Korea's Top Adviser Heads to Washington for Crucial Talks

South Korea's national security adviser, Wi Sung-lac, is set to visit Washington between July 6-8 for pivotal talks on ongoing issues between the two nations, according to his office's announcement on Saturday.

With the impending expiration of a U.S. tariff freeze, South Korea is keen on negotiating an extension. Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo has already flown to Washington for preemptive discussions with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and other officials.

Furthermore, Wi Sung-lac seeks to coordinate a potential summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. At Incheon airport, Wi indicated that trade and defense discussions are at a critical juncture, though he did not confirm any meetings with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

