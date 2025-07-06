Dalai Lama Marks Milestone Birthday Amid Global Celebration and Tensions

In a grand celebration marked by cultural performances and speeches, the Dalai Lama commemorated his 90th birthday, reiterating his commitment to peace, human values, and religious harmony. The event drew thousands of followers, global celebrities, and political figures, underscoring his influence beyond the Buddhist community.

Amid the festivities, the Dalai Lama remarked on the future of Tibetan Buddhism, reassuring followers of his intention to reincarnate. His assertion about the Gaden Phodrang Trust having the authority to recognize his successor challenges China's stance on overseeing his succession, intensifying diplomatic tensions.

The United States and other nations reiterated support for Tibet's cultural and religious autonomy amidst rising global concerns over China's influence. Notable leaders, including India's Narendra Modi and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, shared warm wishes, reflecting the spiritual leader's enduring global impact.

