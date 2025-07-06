Left Menu

Naqvi Calls for National Debate on Secularism and Political Misuse

Former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi calls for a national debate on the misuse of secularism in politics. Naqvi highlighted that India's secular and socialist nature existed even before these terms were added to the Constitution. He addressed various political parties and emphasized good governance under the Modi administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 06-07-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 17:12 IST
Naqvi Calls for National Debate on Secularism and Political Misuse
  • Country:
  • India

Former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has urged for a nationwide discussion on the alleged political exploitation of secularism. Speaking in Prayagraj, Naqvi pointed out that terms like 'secularism' and 'socialism' were absent from the original Constitution, yet India stood as a secular and socialist nation.

He criticized Pakistan's political stance and praised India's armed forces for countering terrorism. Naqvi highlighted the continuous good governance delivered by the Modi administration, emphasizing authority, integrity, and justice without relying on Congress support.

Naqvi accused parties like the Congress and the Samajwadi Party of deceiving the public, asserting that the BJP does not discriminate against Muslims in development matters. He called for an end to the portrayal of the BJP as antagonistic and stressed inclusive empowerment and constitutional reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025