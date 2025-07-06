Naqvi Calls for National Debate on Secularism and Political Misuse
Former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi calls for a national debate on the misuse of secularism in politics. Naqvi highlighted that India's secular and socialist nature existed even before these terms were added to the Constitution. He addressed various political parties and emphasized good governance under the Modi administration.
Former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has urged for a nationwide discussion on the alleged political exploitation of secularism. Speaking in Prayagraj, Naqvi pointed out that terms like 'secularism' and 'socialism' were absent from the original Constitution, yet India stood as a secular and socialist nation.
He criticized Pakistan's political stance and praised India's armed forces for countering terrorism. Naqvi highlighted the continuous good governance delivered by the Modi administration, emphasizing authority, integrity, and justice without relying on Congress support.
Naqvi accused parties like the Congress and the Samajwadi Party of deceiving the public, asserting that the BJP does not discriminate against Muslims in development matters. He called for an end to the portrayal of the BJP as antagonistic and stressed inclusive empowerment and constitutional reforms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
