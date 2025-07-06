Legacy Wars: BJP vs. TMC Over West Bengal's Identity
West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya accuses the ruling TMC of promoting radical elements, contrasting this with the legacy of Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Jyoti Basu who preserved West Bengal's identity during Partition. He calls for united action against Islamic fundamentalism and emphasizes BJP's commitment to uplift all communities.
In a sharp political statement, West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya accused the state's ruling TMC party of enabling radical elements, a stark contrast to the leadership of Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Jyoti Basu, who helped preserve West Bengal's identity during the Partition.
Addressing a gathering on Mookerjee's birth anniversary, Bhattacharya urged all right-thinking entities to combat Islamic fundamentalism, which he termed a global menace. He criticized TMC's appeasement politics, alleging it hindered the socio-economic progress of ordinary Muslims.
Bhattacharya reaffirmed BJP's commitment to fight these radical forces and improve the conditions for backward communities, including Muslims. Hundreds gathered to honor Mookerjee, with even Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paying tribute to the Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder.
